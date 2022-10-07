BREAKING: RBI to soon launch pilot e-rupee for specific use cases, issues concept paper on digital currency

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday issues concept paper on digital currency. The central Bank said that it will soon launch pilot e-rupee for specific use cases soon.

"The purpose behind the issue of this Concept Note is to create awareness about CBDCs in general and the planned features of the Digital Rupee (e₹), in particular. It explains the objectives, choices, benefits, and risks of issuing a CBDC in India. The Note also seeks to explain Reserve Bank’s approach towards introduction of the CBDC," the Central Bank said in a release.

RBI further added, "The Reserve Bank will soon commence pilot launches of e₹ for specific use cases. As the extent and scope of such pilot launches expand, RBI will continue to communicate about the specific features and benefits of e₹, from time to time."

Reserve Bank broadly defines CBDC as the legal tender issued by a central bank in a digital form. It is akin to sovereign paper currency but takes a different form, exchangeable at par with the existing currency and shall be accepted as a medium of payment, legal tender and a safe store of value. CBDCs would appear as liability on a central bank’s balance sheet.