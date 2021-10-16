Citibank net banking to remain shut on THIS weekend; here’s why

New Delhi: Citibank online banking will be unavailable for a few hours, and account holders will be unable to conduct any transactions during that time. Internet banking, wallet, and RTGS are among the services that Citibank account customers will be unable to utilise.

Citibank has said that it will intentionally shut down some netbanking services in order to "better serve you." Specifically, during the pandemic, netbanking has grown in popularity across the country because most bank transactions can be completed from the comfort of one's own home, and any downtime from the lender will cause account holders inconvenience.

During the night between Saturday and Sunday, Citibank net banking will be unavailable. Citibank's netbanking service will be unavailable for a minimum of 9 hours. Also Read: Aadhaar Card Verification: Here’s how to do it online

Citibank's online banking services will be unavailable from 9:30 p.m. on October 16 to 6:30 a.m. on October 17. Also Read: Bank Holidays in October, 2021: Banks to remain shut for 10 days. Check full list here

In its notification to Citibank account holders regarding its netbanking services, the lender said, “Please be informed that our systems are undergoing a scheduled maintenance from 09:30 PM IST on Oct 16 to 6:30 AM IST on Oct 17, 2021 to help serve you better."

What exactly will be down?

1. On October 17, between 1 and 2 a.m., the web and mobile services will be unavailable.

2. On October 17, RTGS services will be unavailable from 2:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

3. Between 9:30 p.m. on October 16 and 12:30 a.m. on October 17, the IVR self-service will be unavailable..

4. Between 9:30 p.m. on October 16 and 1:30 a.m. on October 17, credit card services will be unavailable.

It is recommended that account users do not attempt to use these services for the whole of the term because things can go wrong, causing undue tension and concern. However, if there is a difference during a transaction, account holders can dispute the matter using Citibank's established official channels.

