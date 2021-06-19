Delhi government raises dearness allowance, check who gets to benefit

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday (June 18) increased the dearness allowance (DA) for daily wagers working in the capital city in a bid to hike their overall minimum wages.

The move will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employments under the aegis of the Delhi government. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the order shall be applicable from April 1. This means that eligible workers will get arrears for the past months.

"These steps have been taken in the interest of the poor and working-class, who have suffered disproportionately due to the current (COVID-19) pandemic. This order shall also benefit those in clerical and supervisory jobs," Sisodia added.

The Deputy Chief Minister noted that people employed on minimum wages in the unorganised sector should also get the benefits of the dearness allowances, which are usually offered to state and central government employees.

With the latest revision in the dearness allowance, the monthly wages for unskilled labourers have been hiked from Rs 15,492 to Rs 15,908. Similarly, semi-skilled labourers will now earn Rs 17,537, a hike of around Rs 500.

Meanwhile, skilled labourers’ minimum salary has been increased from Rs 18,797 to Rs 19,291 a month. "Additionally, the minimum wage rates for the supervisor and the clerical cadre of employees have also been increased. The monthly wages for non-matriculated employees have been increased from Rs 17,069 to Rs 17,537 and for matriculate employees, from Rs 18,797 to Rs 19,291," Sisodia said.

Workers with graduation or other higher education qualifications will now earn Rs 20,976, instead of Rs 20,430 a month. Sisodia claimed that with the revision of minimum wages, the compensation in Delhi is the highest in comparison to any other state.

"Every section of the society has been adversely affected due to the pandemic. Adding to the woes of the masses is the soaring prices of daily essentials such as oil and pulses. I hope that this increase in wages will provide some relief to our labour brethren," he said.

- With PTI inputs