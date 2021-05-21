Delhi update! Delhiites can now pay property tax using THIS new app, here’s how

Taking note of the rising Covid-19 cases across Delhi, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), on Thursday (May 20), rolled out a new app that will help the citizens in paying their property tax in just a few simple steps in the comfort and safety of their homes.

The app can help Delhiites in paying their property tax anywhere and anytime. Taxpayers will also get the facility of downloading the tax receipt directly on the mobile app. Citizens of the capital city can fill property tax of three corporations - North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation - using the newly launched mobile app.

"This application has been launched for property taxpayers of all three municipal corporations," SDMC said in its official statement. The app is launched to offer an easy, hassle-free platform for property taxpayers during the pandemic, the civic body added.

"Now, citizens can make payment while staying at home. The SDMC, the nodal agency for all three corporations (South, North and East) for this work, has developed the application with the help of National Informatics Centre (NIC)," SDMC noted.

Here’s how you can pay your property tax online:

1. For paying your property tax online, you need to download the SDMC app from its official website mcdonline.nic.in.

2. On the website, go to the Online Services section.

3. Now you have to open the Mobile App tab.

4. You now need to click on User Manual under Support where you’ll get to know the detailed process of how to install and use the SDMC app for paying your tax online.

5. You can also get access to the app with the help of a QR code.

Live TV

#mute