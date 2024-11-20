Advertisement
PIB FACT CHECK

Fact Check: Has Centre Raised Retirement Age Of Central Govt Employee To 62? Know The Truth Behind This Viral Post

As per a viral social media post, the union cabinet has approved the retirement age limit of central government employees by 2 years to 62. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 04:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A news is going viral on social media claiming that the Government of India has decided to increase the retirement age of central employees by 2 years from 60 to 62.

The viral message says that the Union Cabinet has approved an increase in the retirement age of central government employees to 62 effective from 1 April 2025. The fake viral message also lists out couple of reasons -- high life expectancy, requirement for experienced hands, reduction of pension liability and systematic reform --for the cabinet decision to increase the retirement age.

Busting the fake message, PIB Fact Check has said that the above claim is fake, adding that the government has not taken any decision. PIB Fact Check has also advised people to not fall prey to such fake messages.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

