Fact Check: is India oil offering a lucky draw to win fuel subsidy gift worth Rs 6000? Here's the truth

New Delhi: If you have received a message recently informing about a chance of winning Indian oil fuel subsidy gift worth Rs 6000 by solving the questionnaire, then you shouldn’t go after it. It is a snare trap to lure customers with another enticing tricks to catch innocent customers. Scammers use various methods to trap people online so that they can siphone off money from their accounts.

ALSO READ | Ratan Tata shares old picture of him with brother with a heart melt caption

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) in its fact check has found a lucky draw to win Indian oil subsidy gift worth Rs 6000 a fraud and warned customers to not fall into the scam by linking on unsolicited links. PIB confirmed that this lucky draw is fake and it’s a scam and not related to Indian oil.

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra praises ISRO after UK space mission's failure

“Chance to win a Fuel Subsidy Gift worth ₹6,000 from the Indian Oil Corporation" Sounds enticing right? However, This lucky draw is #FAKE It's a scam & is not related to @IndianOilcl Always run any suspicious information related to Government of India by #PIBFactCheck,” PIB tweeted on its official fact check Twitter handle.

"Chance to win a Fuel Subsidy Gift worth ₹6,000 from the Indian Oil Corporation"



Sounds enticing right? However,



This lucky draw is #FAKE



It's a scam & is not related to @IndianOilcl



Always run any suspicious information related to Government of India by #PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/5XkmUOfTFw — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 10, 2023

Does writing anything on the bank currency notes make them invalid?

PIB in its fact check denied any such new guideline released by Reserve Bank of India. It debunked the fake message claiming scribbling on currency notes would make them invalid.

PIB confirms that bank notes with scribbling are not invalid and continue to be legal tender. It means you can use or take those currency notes which have scribbling on them. They don’t become invalid and banks won’t deny to accept them.

Does writing anything on the bank note make it invalid #PIBFactCheck



NO, Bank notes with scribbling are not invalid & continue to be legal tender



Under the Clean Note Policy, people are requested not to write on the currency notes as it defaces them & reduces their life pic.twitter.com/V8Lwk9TN8C — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 8, 2023

However, it further informs that under the clean note policy, people are requested not to write on the currency notes as it defaces them and reduces their life.