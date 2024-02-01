trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716352
Fact Check: Will FM Sitharaman Announce 3-day Week Off Policy In Interim Budget? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Post

A viral post has claimed that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to announce 3-Day week off policy in the Interim Budget. Know the truth behind this viral claim.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 09:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Ahead of the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024 by Finance Miister Nirmala Sitharaman, a viral post has been doing the round in the social media that states that FM will bring policy for three-days week off.

The post further states that from July 1, companies will be able to increase working hours to 12 hours and employees might have to work 10-12 hours a day for 4 days. Companies will be able to give 3-days of leave after the new rules are announced, the post has said. Among other things that the viral post has mentioned is that cash in hand may defreas e but PF may increase. The Modi government plans to implement the labour laws regulations immediately.

The Ministry of Finance has tweeted that an image circulating on social media claims that the Union Finance Minister will announce a 3-day week off policy in the next Budget. 

Busting the fake message, PIB Fact Check has said that the above claim is fake. PIB added that no such proposal has been floated by the Finance Ministry.

PIB has tweeted:


How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

