Good news! HDFC Bank hikes FD interest rates again--Check latest HDFC bank FD rates

HDFC Bank's new FD rates are effective from November 8. Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore. 

New Delhi: In what could be a good news yet again for HDFC bank fixed deposit investors , the private sector lender has increased the FD interest rate once more. India’s biggest private sector lender has increased the FD interest rates for Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Less Than 2 Crore. According to the latest notification by HDFC, the interest has been increased for FDs worth Rs 2 crore or less. 

HDFC Bank's new FD rates are effective from November 8. Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore. (Also read: SBI YONO a/c will be closed if...)

Tenor Bucket < 2 Crore
  Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days 3.00% 3.50%
15 - 29 days 3.00% 3.50%
30 - 45 days 3.50% 4.00%
46 - 60 days 4.00% 4.50%
61 - 89 days 4.50% 5.00%
90 days < = 6 months 4.50% 5.00%
6 mnths 1 days <= 9 mnths 5.25% 5.75%
9 mnths 1 day to < 1 year 5.50% 6.00%
1 year 1 day to < 15 months 6.10% 6.60%
15 months 1day to < 18 months 6.40% 6.90%
18 months to < 21 months 6.50% 7.00%
21 months 1day to < 2 years 6.50% 7.00%
2 years 1 day - 3 years 6.50% 7.00%
3 year 1day to 5 years 6.50% 7.00%
5 year 1 day to 10 years 6.25% 7.00%*

Senior Citizen Rates do not apply to NRIs. Minimum tenor for NRE Deposit is 1 Year, says HDFC Bank in its website.

Prior of HDFC Bank, several other public and private sector lenders increased the interest rates on FD investments. The big banks include PNB, Canara Bank, ICICI to name a few.

