Got 5 rupee Indian currency note? Here's how you could earn upto Rs 30000

New Delhi: A Rs 5 Indian currency note lying idle in your collection box could pave the way for you to earn thousands of bucks just from the comfort of your home.

For that you will just need to ensure that the 5 rupee note issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) matches certain criteria. You could earn Rs 30,000 by selling it online. For selling notes and currency of collection you can visit websites that deal with them with a very high premium.

This particular deal is available on coinbazzar.com. However, these are the conditions that your will need to check on the currency note you possess so that you could earn up to Rs 30,000.

The note should have a tractor picture on it.

The note is considered extremely rare if the number 786 is also written on it.

How to sell old Rs 5 note on coinbazzar.com

Visit coinbazzar.com

Register yourself as a seller.

Click the picture of the note.

Upload on the platform.

Once your advertisement is featured on the platform, people/buyers who are interested would contact you.

You can then strike a deal.

Earlier, a one rupee note, having the signature of former Principal Secretary, Ministry of Finance, H.M Patel and it should also have the serial number 123456 was available on the website giving the seller an opportunity to earn upto Rs 45,000, .

The one rupee currency can be sold at coinbazzar website. You need to go to ‘Shop’ section of the website. “Extremely rare, For collectors, One rupee bundle 1957, Signed by H.M Patel, with jumbling number 123456,” the website said.

