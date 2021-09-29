हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian currency note

Got a Re 1 Indian currency note? Get Rs 45,000 on selling it

The Re 1 Indian currency note lying idle in your collection box or your wallet could pave the way for you to earn thousands of bucks just from the comfort of your home.

New Delhi: How much is the value of a one rupee Indian currency note? Well, if you are into sale and purchase of old currency notes in the country, the value of a one rupee Indian currency note is much more than just Re 1.

The Re 1 Indian currency note lying idle in your collection box or your wallet could pave the way for you to earn thousands of bucks just from the comfort of your home. (Also read: Got a 786 series Indian currency note? Get Rs 3 lakh on selling it)

For that you will just need to ensure that the said currency note issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) matches certain criteria. 

You can actually earn Rs 45,000 by selling an old Re 1 note, however, you must meet certain conditions. The particula one rupee note in question should have the signature of former Principal Secretary, Ministry of Finance, H.M Patel and it should also have the serial number 123456. (Also read: Got 1 rupee Indian coin? Here's how it will make you a crorepati)

The one rupee currency can be sold at coinbazzar website. 

You need to go to ‘Shop’ section of the website. “Extremely rare, For collectors, One rupee bundle 1957, Signed by H.M Patel, with jumbling number 123456,” the website says.

Meanwhile, in August this year, the Reserve Bank of India issued caution messgae regarding the online selling and buying of old notes and coins.

"It has come to the notice of Reserve Bank of India that certain elements are fraudulently using the name/ logo of Reserve Bank of India, and seeking charges/ commission/ tax from public, in transactions related to buying and selling of old banknotes and coins through various online/ offline platforms," an RBI statement said.

The Reserve Bank of India has further clarified that it does not deal in such matters and never seeks charges/ commissions of any sort. The RBI has also not authorised any institution/ firm/ person etc. to collect charges/ commission on its behalf in such transactions, said the Central Bank.

