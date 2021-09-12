Got old Rs 10 note? Sell it online to get up to Rs 5 lakh in a snap, check how

New Delhi: Collectors of old coins and notes have struck gold, as many are now ready to pay crazy prices for collectable currencies. The older, rarer the note or coin, the more valuable it becomes. The demand for old coins and notes is skyrocketing, as many want to add rare coins or notes to their collections. On the other hand, collectors get to make lakhs by simply sitting at home.

In such a similar opportunity for collectors, if you own an old Rs 10 note with 786 serial on it, then you can easily make Rs 5 lakh in a snap. The note has become rare in the market because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stopped selling such notes, which makes them even more collectable.

For selling the note, you can use online platforms such as ClickIndia. On the online platform, you’ll first have to register yourself as a seller. After creating your account, you’ll have to make a listing for your old Rs 10 note.

For a genuine-looking listing, you’ll have to upload the photos of the note along with the details and the price point at which you’re planning to sell. Once your listing is created and goes live on the online classifieds platform, then potential buyers will start showing their interest in the collectable note.

You can contact such parties and sell the note at the price point comfortable to you. Classified platforms allow both parties to negotiate prices before a deal is agreed upon. On the online Click India portal, users can also get a direct line via WhatsApp through which you trade your Rs 10 note for up to Rs 5 lakh.

However, kindly note that, in several instances, fraudsters duped as potential buyers have duped the owners of old coins or notes. These scamsters use the UPI fraud for looting innocuous sellers on classifieds platforms. Also Read: Opening a zero-balance account? Check best interest rates

So, you need to remain cautious of such scamsters while selling old coins or notes on classifieds platforms. Also Read: Air India sale: Centre exempts TDS on transfer of assets to SPV

