HDFC Bank Hikes FD Rates- Check New Rates, Fixed Deposit Calculator, Other Details

New Delhi: The interest rate on big fixed deposits (FDs) ranging from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore has increased at the largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank. On maturity buckets ranging from 7 days to 10 years, the general public will receive interest rates between 4.50 percent and 7 percent, while senior people can earn between 5 percent and 7.75 percent.

The modification will result in a maximum interest rate of 7.15 percent for deposits due in 15 months to 2 years for the general public and a maximum interest rate of 7.75 percent for deposits maturing in 5 years, 1 day to 10 years for senior citizens. On January 27, 2023, HDFC Bank's new bulk fixed deposit rates went into effect.

On deposits that mature in the next 7 to 29 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 4.50 percent, and HDFC Bank is offering an interest rate of 5.25 percent on deposits that lapse in the following 30 to 45 days. The HDFC Bank now offers an interest rate of 5.50 percent for deposits with a tenor of 46 to 60 days and 5.75 percent for deposits with a tenor of 61 to 89 days.

Deposits with maturities between 90 days and 6 months now earn 6.25 percent interest, while those with maturities between 6 months and 1 day and 9 months now yield 6.50 percent interest. According to HDFC Bank, the bank will now pay an interest rate of 6.65 percent on deposits that mature in 9 months, 1 day to 1 year, and 7 percent on deposits that mature in 1 year to 15 months.

The interest rate offered by HDFC Bank is now 7.15 percent for deposits held for between 15 months and two years, and 7 percent for deposits maintained for between two years and one day and ten years.