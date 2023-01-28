Google Layoffs 2023: HR Fired From Company While Interviewing a New Candidate to Hire for Job Role

New Delhi: 12,000 workers were affected by Google's layoffs. Some of the affected workers admitted that they were surprised and didn't see it coming. An employee said that when he could no longer access his account, he learned that he had been sacked. Similar circumstances occurred with a Google recruiter who was on the phone with a possible candidate when the call abruptly ended.

Even the recruiters at Google were unaware of the startling move because the firm has been so covert with its layoffs. In an interview with Business Insider, former Google recruiter Dan Lanigan-Ryan described how his call with a possible candidate was cut off. During the call on Friday, he admitted that he attempted to log in to an internal company website but was unable. (Also Read: Google Layoffs: Employee Takes leave to Care for his Mother With Terminal Cancer, Company Abruptly Fired him)

His teammate wasn't the only one who had similar problems. His team's other members also had complaints about being abruptly logged off of their computers. Prior to receiving an email informing them of the layoff, their management disregarded the issue as a technical one. (Also Read: 'Why me? Why now?': 8 months pregnant IT employee pens down heart-rending post after being fired from Google)

Ryan claimed that shortly after losing access to the business website, both his email and the call with his candidate were barred. Then, he added, "that was it." "I was excluded from every single thing. About 15, 20 minutes later, I noticed on the news that Google had announced 12,000 layoffs."

"I didn't anticipate it to end so abruptly, being shut out of the system during a call.

Just a week ago there was talk of a pay increase, which caught me off guard. My contract was just extended for another year, and I was transferred to the Cloud Sales recruitment team (an area that is witnessing significant growth).