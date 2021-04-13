हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
EPFO

Here’s how you can generate or know your UAN in simple clicks

You need to visit the official Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) website to generate your UAN account. 

Here’s how you can generate or know your UAN in simple clicks

New Delhi: Don’t worry if don’t have a Universal Account Number (UAN) or forgot your UAN details. Notably, UAN is a 12-digit number that is provided to employees registered with EPFO. 

Here’s how you can simply generate your UAN account or generate your UAN ID by following a few simple steps. 

Here’s how to get your UAN details: 

  1. You need to visit the official Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) website i.e. epfindia.gov.in, and then go to ‘Our Services’>> For Employees >> Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP) >> Know Your UAN (in ‘Important Links’ section).   
  2. Registered members will then have to share their Aadhaar or PAN number. 
  3. You will then have to share their personal information such as name, date of birth, mobile number, etc., to proceed further. 
  4. Finally, you need to enter Captcha followed by clicking on ‘Get Authorisation Pin’. Your UAN number then will be sent to your phone number in a snap. 

Interestingly, you anytime can create a UAN account for yourself without depending upon your employer to do the needful. This comes in handy when your employer isn’t extending the benefits of social security schemes to you. You can simply generate your UAN account via the official EFPO portal. 

Here’s how you can generate your UAN account: 

  1. You need to visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ to generate your UAN account. 
  2. You need to click on the ‘Know your UAN Status’ tab. After clicking on the link, a ‘Know Your UAN’ page will appear.  
  3. On that page, you have to select your state and EPFO office from the menu. Enter details of your PF number/member ID, phone number, name, date of birth and captcha code. You can get your PF number/member ID from your salary slips. 
  4. After filling in all the details, all you need to do is Enter the tab 'Get Authorization Pin.'
  5. You will then get a PIN on the entered mobile number. Just enter the PIN and click on the ‘Validate OTP and get UAN’ button. 
  6. The portal will then send your UAN to your mobile number. Save your UAN for any future use like knowing the details of your PF investment or withdrawing it. 

However, you may need to keep in mind that you can generate your UAN account only if your employer is registered with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EPFOUANPFuniversal account number
Next
Story

Perks of COVID vaccination! THIS bank gives higher interest rates for getting vaccinated, check rates here

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day