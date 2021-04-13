Here’s how you can generate or know your UAN in simple clicks

New Delhi: Don’t worry if don’t have a Universal Account Number (UAN) or forgot your UAN details. Notably, UAN is a 12-digit number that is provided to employees registered with EPFO.

Here’s how you can simply generate your UAN account or generate your UAN ID by following a few simple steps.

Here’s how to get your UAN details:

You need to visit the official Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) website i.e. epfindia.gov.in, and then go to ‘Our Services’>> For Employees >> Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP) >> Know Your UAN (in ‘Important Links’ section). Registered members will then have to share their Aadhaar or PAN number. You will then have to share their personal information such as name, date of birth, mobile number, etc., to proceed further. Finally, you need to enter Captcha followed by clicking on ‘Get Authorisation Pin’. Your UAN number then will be sent to your phone number in a snap.

Interestingly, you anytime can create a UAN account for yourself without depending upon your employer to do the needful. This comes in handy when your employer isn’t extending the benefits of social security schemes to you. You can simply generate your UAN account via the official EFPO portal.

Here’s how you can generate your UAN account:

You need to visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ to generate your UAN account. You need to click on the ‘Know your UAN Status’ tab. After clicking on the link, a ‘Know Your UAN’ page will appear. On that page, you have to select your state and EPFO office from the menu. Enter details of your PF number/member ID, phone number, name, date of birth and captcha code. You can get your PF number/member ID from your salary slips. After filling in all the details, all you need to do is Enter the tab 'Get Authorization Pin.' You will then get a PIN on the entered mobile number. Just enter the PIN and click on the ‘Validate OTP and get UAN’ button. The portal will then send your UAN to your mobile number. Save your UAN for any future use like knowing the details of your PF investment or withdrawing it.

However, you may need to keep in mind that you can generate your UAN account only if your employer is registered with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).