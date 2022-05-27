How to generate Direct UAN via EPFO portal –Check step by step online process

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO has made Universal Account Number (UAN) mandatory for all employers covered under the Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 1952. Every employee, working in an organization, company or a factory with an active PF account is alloted a UAN.

EPFO provides a host of online facility to the EPF Members, and one such facility is that the retirement fund body now allows you to generate Direct UAN online by following some easy steps.

Here is how to Generate Direct UAN via EPFO Portal

Visit this official EPFO link https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

On the right hand side, click on Direct UAN Allotment by Employees

Provide your Aadhaar linked mobile and enter Captcha and click on Generate OTP

Enter OTP recieved on Aadhaar linked moile and click on Submit button

Now select YES for "Are you employed in any private company/factory/establishment. If NO is selected, system will redirect you to the home page

Now select the appropriate EMPLOYMENT CATEGORY from the drop down list

If EMPLOYMENT CATEGORY is selected as "In the establishment/company/factory" covered under EPFO, system will prompt for PF Code number, otherwise system will prompt to entre the details of the establishment

System will display the details fo establishment. Now you will have to enter date of joining and select the IDENTITY PROOOF TYPE and upload the copy of the "Identity Proof Type" selected

Now enter your Aadhaar or virtual ID and captcha and click on generate OTP

Submit the OTP recieved on your phone

System will fetch the details from UIDAI. Now click on REGISTER button

Your UAN will now be generated

UAN will be recieved on your Mobile phone also