ICICI customers alert! Bank to increase credit card charges from Feb 10, check details

New Delhi: ICICI Bank has increased a few charges the levies on credit card customers with effect from February 10, 2022. Customers will have to pay increased fees for availing of various services or missing payment deadlines.

For instance, ICICI Bank has increased the fee charged to customers in case of cheque returns. The bank has announced that it will charge 2% of the total due bill (minimum of Rs 500) in case of a cheque return.

Moreover, the bank has also revised the charges on cash advances. Starting from February 10, ICICI Bank credit card customers will have to pay 2.50 per cent on cash advance, subject to a minimum of Rs 500.

In a message to its customers, ICICI Bank had said, “Dear Customer, effective 10-Feb-22, the fee structure on your ICICI Bank Credit Card shall be revised. For more details on MITC, visit bit.ly/3qPW6wj.”

The bank has also revised the auto-debit return fee. Customers will now have to pay a 2% of the total amount due (minimum Rs 500) in case of auto-debit return.

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank has also increased late payment charges, which depend on the total amount due. For a bill below Rs 100, ICICI Bank won’t charge a single penny to its credit card customers. Also Read: Google Chrome gets new logo after 8 years

On the other hand, the late payment charges on various bill amounts are mentioned here:

Between Rs 100 to Rs 500 – Rs 100

Between Rs 501 to Rs 5000 – Rs 500

Between Rs 5,001 to Rs 10,000 – Rs 750

Between Rs 10,001 to Rs 25,000 – Rs 900

Between Rs 10,001 to Rs 25,000 – Rs 1000

More than Rs 50,000 - Rs 1200

Moreover, customers will have to pay Rs 50 plus GST in addition to the above-mentioned charges. Also Read: Cogent E-Services IPO: Firm files draft papers to mop-up up to Rs 150 crore

Live TV

#mute