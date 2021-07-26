Important update for SBI customers! No access to YONO if you fail to do THIS

New Delhi: Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has alerted the customers on its integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI – YONO.

The bank has said that the new version of the YONO app is coming with new security features. Those customers who wish to log in to the YONO app will have to do so using their registered mobile phone number. For new registration of YONO, the bank has said that customers will have to use the same mobile number which is registered with the bank.

“Bank Securely with YONO SBI! YONO SBI is leveling up its security features. The new upgrade will allow access to YONO SBI only from the phone which has the mobile number registered with the bank,” SBI tweeted.

The number of customers using SBI’s internet banking and mobile banking stand roughly at 89 million and 20 million respectively.

The integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI - YONO has over 37 million registered users, which witnesses 9 million logins per day. 2 million accounts have been opened through YONO in the quarter ended March 2021.

