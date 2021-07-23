SBI Customers Alert! You need to follow THIS for online banking access on YONO

SBI YONO has come up with stricter rules that customers will have to follow from now onwards. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic came into the picture, there has been a surge in online and netbanking transactions. This has further led to several frauds and loss of money.

In order to keep their customers safe, the bank has brought in new rules that will actually freeze out customers from their accounts if they do not follow the new rules.

Before logging into the app, SBI account holders will have to take care of one thing which is that they should be able to log in only if they are using the mobile phone number that is registered with the bank. SBI YONO will not allow account holders to make any transaction if they try to log in with a different number.

SBI via its tweet revealed the reason behind taking this decision. It tweeted, "Bank Securely with YONO SBI! YONO SBI is leveling up its security features." Then it explained the new rule that customers will have to follow. It said, "The new upgrade will allow access to YONO SBI only from the phone which has the mobile number registered with the bank."

This comes in the backdrop of customers witnessing several frauds via SBI YONO app and fraudsters use a trick to obtain details such as username, password and other personal bank accounts of customers and then they operate it using mobile phones.

In order to prevent this, SBI YONO has enforced this rule about allowing access to the account only if users log in from their registered mobile phone, then chances of money loss are reduced enormously.

