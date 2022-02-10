हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PAN Aadhaar linking

Information mismatch not allowing you to link PAN with Aadhaar? Here is what to do

Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI says that in order to Link Aadhaar with PAN, ideally your demographic details like your Name, Gender and Date of Birth should match in both the documents.

Information mismatch not allowing you to link PAN with Aadhaar? Here is what to do

New Delhi: Government has made access to several important documents available from the comfort of people's homes in the wake of COVID-19. If you have not yet linked your Aadhaar card with PAN, you can follow the process online. Both registered and unregistered users can complete the process online.

Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI says that in order to Link Aadhaar with PAN, ideally your demographic details like your Name, Gender and Date of Birth should match in both the documents.

However, in case of any minor mismatch in Aadhaar Name provided by taxpayer when compared to the actual data in Aadhaar, One Time Password (Aadhaar OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number of Aadhaar users. Taxpayers should ensure that the date of birth and gender in PAN and Aadhaar are exactly same.

In a rare case where Aadhaar name is completely different from name in PAN, then the linking will fail and taxpayer will be prompted to change the name in either Aadhaar or in PAN database.

It must be noted that the last date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card is 31 March 2022 and failing to meet the deadline might result in two things --your PAN card being inoperative and attracting a late fee as well.

