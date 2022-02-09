हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pan

Lost your PAN Card? Here's how to download e-Pan in just few minutes from Income Tax website – Check step by step guide

The newly launched Income Tax website allows you to download e-Pan in just few minutes. Here is a Step by step guide on how to download e-Pan.

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department and is a very important financial document. The laminated plastic card issued by the I-T department is popularly known as PAN card. 

But if you have somehow lost this important document, you must not worry. The newly launched Income Tax website allows you to download e-Pan in just few minutes. 

Here is a Step by step guide on how to download e-Pan

1. Login to the Income Tax website https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal.

2. Now click on 'Instant E PAN'.

3. Next, click on 'New E PAN'.

4. Now you enter your PAN number.

5. If you do not remember your PAN number, then enter your Aadhaar number.

6. There are many terms and conditions given here, read them carefully then click on 'Accept'.

7. Now OTP will come on your registered mobile number, write it.

8. Now 'Confirm' after reading the given details.

10. Now your PAN will be sent to your email id in PDF format.

11. From here you can download your 'e-Pan'.

In a related news, it must be noted that the last date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card is 31 March 2022 and failing to meet the deadline might result in two things --your PAN card being inoperative and attracting a late fee as well.

