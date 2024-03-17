Latest SBI FD Rates 2024: Check Current Fixed Deposit Interest Rates, Return Calculator

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI), one of the largest banks in India, offers many financial services and investment avenues to its customers. They have different fixed deposit options for regular people and senior citizens. The public bank also revises its deposit rates from time to time to give better returns.

Here are the latest interest rates for fixed deposits offered by the State Bank of India for different tenors.

For deposits lasting from 7 days to 45 days, the interest rate for the general public is 3.5 percent per annum, while for senior citizens, it's 4 percent per annum.

Deposits ranging from 46 days to 179 days will earn an interest rate of 4.75 percent for the general public and 5.25 percent for senior citizens.

If the deposit period falls between 180 days to 210 days, the interest rate is 5.75 percent for the general public and 6.25 percent for senior citizens.

For deposits lasting from 211 days to less than 1 year, the interest rates are 6 percent for the general public and 6.5 percent for senior citizens.

Deposits ranging from 1 year to less than 2 years will earn an interest rate of 6.8 percent for the general public and 7.3 percent for senior citizens.

For deposit tenors of 2 years to less than 3 years, the interest rates are 7 percent for the general public and 7.5 percent for senior citizens.

If the deposit period ranges from 3 years to less than 5 years, the interest rates are 6.75 percent for the general public and 7.25 percent for senior citizens.

For deposits lasting from 5 years up to 10 years, the interest rate is 6.5 percent for the general public and 7.5 percent for senior citizens.

There's a special tenor of 400 days called "Amrit Kalash" with an interest rate of 7.1 percent for the general public and 7.6 percent for senior citizens.

Return Calculator

Imagine, if you invest Rs 1 lakh for 5 years. At 6.5 percent interest rate, you will earn about Rs 38,042. The total return you will get after

inv testing in SBI FD for 5 years is Rs 1,38,042.