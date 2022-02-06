LIC Policy: Save Rs 44 daily to get benefits worth up to Rs 27.60 lakh, here’s how

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India offers various safe policies offering bumper returns to investors. The schemes are most beneficial for investors who are looking to secure their future by investing a little today. In one such LIC policy called Jeevan Umang Policy, investors can get lakhs of rupees on maturity by investing about Rs 1300 per day.

The Jeevan Umang policy offers coverage to investors who are aged between 90 days to 55 years. A long-term investment strategy in the policy can lead you to hefty gains in your account.

Nominees of the policy holders also get a lump sum payment in their bank accounts if something unfortunate happens. The lump-sum is the final payment that is to be paid to the policyholder's family members and nominee after the policyholder's death.

Moreover, the plan is among one of the few policies that cover investors for about 100 years of age.

Here’s how to get Rs 27.60 lakh:

Suppose, if an investor starts investing Rs 1302 in the policy by saving Rs 44 daily, the individual will about Rs 15,298 in a year. If the individual continues to pay the premiums for 30 years, the invested sum in the policy will stand in the policy at Rs 4.58 lakh. Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, February 6: Check how to get free rewards

From the 31st year onwards, the LIC will start paying a return of Rs 40,000 every year on the investment you made under the scheme. So, if you receive a Rs 40,000 annual return from 31 years, you'll collect almost Rs 27.60 lakh by the time you attain 100 years. Also Read: Kia Carens vs Kia Seltos spec comparison: Cabin, features, price and more

