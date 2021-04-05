Looking for good returns? Invest in THESE 3 government scheme: Check features, benefits here

There are several government schemes that are worthy of investment and with the Modi government promising to not reduce the interest rates of saving schemes, there is icing on the cake for the employees.

However, are you aware of the fact that certain schemes assure one of great returns and these are none other than small savings schemes?

The top three small savings schemes run by the government of India are Senior Citizens Savings Schemes (SCSS), Public Provident Fund (PPF), and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and they consist of the National Saving Certificate (NSC), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme.

Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme

The investments can be done with as little as Rs 250 and with multiples of Rs 150 and an annual cap of Rs 1,50,000 in a financial year. The investments can be made up to 21 years and the maximum up to which deposits can be made is 15 years from the date of opening of the account.

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme

The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) provides security to retired employees who want an assured return. This scheme requires one to be aged 60 years and those who have retired on superannuation or under a voluntary or special voluntary scheme, the age requirement is 55 years. Rs 1000 is the minimum investment and the maximum is Rs 15 lakh with a tenure of 5 years that can further be extended by 3 years.

PPF

The PPF account can be opened with a minimum amount of Rs 500 and the maximum can go up to Rs 1.5 lakh with a maturity period of 15 years. It can be extended for another 5 years. The rate of interest rate is 7.10%.

