Lost your SBI ATM card? How to block SBI debit card online? Check step-by-step guide

State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest public sector lender commands 1/4th market share and serves over 45 crore customers through its vast network of over 22,000 branches and 62617 ATMs/ADWMs. SBI offers a variety of debit cards depending on the need of the customer. If you are also an SBI customer and if you have lost your SBI debit card or the same has been stolen, the first thing you need to do is to block your debit card. However, now you can do it online and you don't need to visit the bank branch. Below is the step-by-step guide for getting your ATM/Debit card blocked:

Step 1: Login to www.onlinesbi.com with your username and password.

Step 2: Select "ATM Card Services>Block ATM Card" link under the "e-Services" tab.

Step 3: Select the Account, under which you want to block your ATM cum Debit Card.

Step 4: All the Active and blocked cards will be displayed. You will be shown the first 4 and last 4 digits of the card(s).

Step 5: Select the Card, you wish to block, select the reason for blocking, write remarks if any and click "Submit". Verify the details and confirm.

Step 6: Select the mode of authentication as either SMS OTP or Profile Password.

Step 7: On the next screen, enter the OTP password /Profile password as chosen earlier and Click "Confirm".

Step 8: A success message would be displayed with a Ticket No. after successful blocking of your ATM cum Debit Card. Note this Ticket No. for future reference.

You can also call on the SBI customer care toll-free numbers- 18001234, 1800112211, 18004253800 and 1800 2100 to get your card blocked. If any transaction has taken place from your stolen/lost card, then you should immediately call on 1930 and lodge your complaint.

You can also block your debit/ATM card by sending a text message. To block your ATM cardsend BLOCK XXXX to the number 567676. The XXXX stand for the last four digits of your debit card number. However, you need to sent the message from your registered phone number with the bank account.