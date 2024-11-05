Make Contributions To NPS Account Through PhonePe App --Check Steps

New Delhi: PhonePe has announced the launch of contributions to NPS (National Pension System) as a new savings category under Bharat Connect (earlier known as BBPS), on its platform.

"With this launch, PhonePe enables millions of users to now make seamless, secure and easy contributions to their NPS account through the PhonePe app," the company said in a statement.

NPS is a highly effective tax saving instrument for personal retirement planning. This scheme not only provides significant tax savings but also comes in handy as a retirement corpus, thus helping users secure their financial future.

"Previously, users could only make contributions towards their NPS accounts through the websites of PFRDA, NSDL, CAMs, KFintech and Banks. However, the launch of this feature will allow users to contribute conveniently using the PhonePe app, allowing previously under-served populations to experience the ease and advantages of digital payments," PhonePe said.



Here’s how users can make National Pension System payment via PhonePe app:

- Click on ‘View All’ under the ‘Recharges and Pay Bills’ section on your PhonePe app home screen.

- Click on ‘National Pension System’ under the ‘Financial Services and Taxes’ section and enter the following details:

- Your 12-digit PRAN or 10-digit mobile number

- Date of Birth

- Tier

- Contribution Amount

- Tick the checkbox to agree to the Terms and Conditions and tap ‘Confirm’

- Review the NPS investment details and the breakup of the amount

- Tap ‘Proceed to Pay’, select your preferred payment mode, and complete the payment.

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited, said, “Integrating NPS category on the Bharat Connect platform is a significant step towards enabling individuals to manage their investments for retirement planning seamlessly. With this advancement, PhonePe users can now effortlessly contribute to their NPS accounts directly through the app. This initiative underscores our commitment to making financial services more accessible and inclusive for citizens across India.”

Sonika Chandra, Chief Business Officer - Consumer Payments at PhonePe, added, “We are very excited to partner with Bharat Connect to launch contributions towards NPS".