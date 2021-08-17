हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
EPFO

Mumbai EPFO staff siphoned off over Rs 21 crore during COVID-19 pandemic

The fraudulent transactions were done between March 2020 and June 2021 and more than 817 bank accounts of migrant workers were used.

Mumbai EPFO staff siphoned off over Rs 21 crore during COVID-19 pandemic

In a major shocking incident, a group of employees at a Mumbai office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) siphoned off more than Rs 21 crore via fraudulent withdrawals, a report by Indian Express stated.

The fraudulent transactions were done between March 2020 and June 2021 and more than 817 bank accounts of migrant workers were taken for this mischievous task. The total amount withdrawn from PF is Rs 21.5 crore and then it was deposited to their accounts.

Reportedly, this money was fraudulently withdrawn from the pooled fund of EPFO, which has got deposits by registered organisations each and every month. Notably, individual PF accounts have not been misused. 

The government has already given a deadline of August 31 for linking your Universal Account Number (UAN) to your Aadhaar card and not doing so will further result in blocking the access to the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) along with its facilities. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EPFOEmployees Provident Fund OrganisationEPFUANPF account
Next
Story

7th Pay Commission: Family pension limit raised from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1.25 lakh, here is all you want to know

Must Watch

PT14M42S

DNA: Zee News' special package for Taliban regime supporters in Afghanistan!