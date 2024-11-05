New Delhi: The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has issued an office memorandum (OM) clarifying on the issue of deletion of daughter's name from the family details of a central government pensioner.

The OM citing rule 50 (15) of the CSS (Pension) Rules, 2021 provides that as soon as a government servant enters government service, he shall give details of the family in form 4 to head of office, which shall include all relevant details relatin to spouse, all children, parents and disabled siblings (whether or not eligible for family pension). This rule further provides that the government servant shall submit the up to date details of the family in form 4 again along with the pension papers, before retirement from government service.

The OM said that references were received seeking clarification in respect of deletion of name of the daughter from details of family members after retirement of the government servant. It clarified that the government servant/pensioner shall submit details of all members of the family whether or not eligible for pension.

"The daughter is deemed to be a member of the family of the government servant as and when intimated by the government servant in the prescribed Performa. Hence the name of the daughter shall remain included in the details of the family members. The eligibility for family pension would be decided after demise of the pensioner/family pensioner in accordance with the existing rules"

Family Pension Rule For Govt Servant: Who Has first right on pension among children?

Family pension is granted to the widow / widower and where there is no widow / widower to the children of a Government servant who entered in service in a pensionable establishment.

Family pension is payable to the children up to 25 years of their age, or marriage or till they start earning a monthly income exceeding Rs. 9,000/- + DA admissible from time to time p.m. whichever is earlier.

If the son or daughter, of a Government servant is suffering from any disorder or disability of mind or is physically crippled or disabled so as to render him or her unable to earn a living even after attaining the age of 25 years, the family pension can continue to be paid for life time subject to conditions.

As per pension rule, if there is disabled child of a government servant, they will have the first right on the family pension, among children.