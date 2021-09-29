Not getting subsidy on LPG? Do THIS today, money will be deposited in your account instantly

New Delhi: If you buy LPG cylinders but the subsidy has not been credited by the government into your account, then this piece of news could be important for you.

If you are not getting the LPG subsidy, one prime reason may be that you do not come under this purview. However, if you are not sure on whether you are eligible for getting subsity, here is a the way to find out online.

1- First of all visit www.mylpg.in website

2. Upon landing on the website, you will see the photo of gas cylinders of three companies on the right side.

3- Click on the photo of the gas cylinder or the service provider of your choice.

4. Now, a new window will open containing the details of your gas service provider.

5- On the top right there will be the option of Sign-in and New User, select it.

6. If your ID is already created then you have to sign-in.

7-If the ID is not there then you have to select the new user.

8. After this, in the window that will open, the option of View Cylinder Booking History will be present on the right side, select it.

9- You will know whether you are getting subsidy or not.

10- If you do not get subsidy, you can complain on 18002333555 toll free number.

Several people fail to get subsidy on LPG cylinders because their Aadhaar is not linked. Another reason is that people whose annual income is Rs 10 lakh or more, are kept out of the purview of subsidy. Also, if your income is less than Rs 10 lakh but your spouse also earns and your collective income is Rs 10 lakh or more, even then subsidy will not be granted to you.

