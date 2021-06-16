हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LPG

Just give a missed and get LPG Cylinder delivered at your doorsteps, save THIS number

New Delhi: India Oil Corp Ltd has made it very convenient for its customers to book Indane LPG cylinders via its missed call facility.

“Introducing the smart way to #Indane refill! Just give us a missed call to 8454955555 and find your #LPG refill at your doorsteps! Customers in Odisha and Kota can register for a new connection by giving a missed call to this number,” Indian Oil has tweeted.

Some advantages of missed call refill booking facility over IVRS facility are:

•           Quick booking, customer don’t have to hold call for long time.

•           No call charges to customers as compared to IVRS calls where normal call rates are applicable.

•           People who are not adept with IVRS or old age customers who face issues in using IVRS facility can opt for refill booking via missed call.

•           Will ease life of rural consumers.

The missed call facility was launched for the first time by Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in January this year.

 

