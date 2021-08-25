Now, avail Aadhaar services via SMS, check process to generate virtual ID or lock Aadhaar

New Delhi: Aadhar card, which is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has become one of the most important documents for Indian citizens. The document is used to avail several benefits offered under the various state-backed schemes.

For receiving such services, citizens have to ensure that Aadhaar needs to be up to date. However, for updating details, one has to visit the official website of the UIDAI or a nearby centre facilitating such services. But for millions of Indians, using the internet is still a tough nut to crack. Moreover, for security purposes also, one had to visit the official website to lock or unlock their Aadhaar card.

However, UIDAI offers a facility using which one can avail several Aadhaar services by simply sending SMS. Citizens without a smartphone can also avail such services via SMS.

At present, UIDAI is offering Aadhaar services such as generation or retrieval of Virtual ID (VID), locking or unlocking their Aadhaar, and biometric locking and unlocking, among others, via SMS.

Generate Aadhaar virtual ID via SMS

1. Enter GVID (SPACE) and the last 4 digits of your Aadhaar number and send it to 1947.

2. Now, type RVID (SPACE) and enter the last four digits of your Aadhaar number.

4. Send GETOTP (space) and enter the last four digits of your Aadhaar.

Lock and unlock Aadhaar card via SMS

You can also use the SMS route to lock or unlock your Aadhaar card to ensure that no one but you use your Aadhaar details for availing services. Here’s how you can lock or unlock your Aadhaar card via SMS:

1. Send GETOTP (SPACE) and the last four digits of your Aadhaar number to 1947.

2. After receiving the OTP, send LOCKUID (SPACE) last 4 digits of your Aadhaar (SPACE) 6 digit OTP to 1947 to lock your Aadhaar card.

Unlock Aadhaar via SMS

1: Send GETOTP (SPACE) the last 6 digits of your VID to 1947.

2: After receiving OTP, send UNLOCK (SPACE) the last 6 digits of your VID (SPACE) enter 6 digit OTP.

