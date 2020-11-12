हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cybercriminal

SBI issues alert to customers! Here is what you should do for your safety on social media

Every customers should use optimum caution while doing transactions.

SBI issues alert to customers! Here is what you should do for your safety on social media

New Delhi: State Bank of India keeps updating the customers regarding safety measures that they should adopt amidst rising cases of banking frauds. 

It is imperative that every customers should use optimum caution while doing transactions, however, despite taking precautions, sometimes these cybercriminals get hold of your account details and syphon off your hard earned money.

The country's biggest lender State Bank of India has recently tweeted that customers should be vigilant and remain safe from fraudsters.

“Be vigilant, be safe. While interacting with us on social media, please check account verification and do not share confidential details online,” SBI has tweeted.

The bank had previously alerted that as more people have limited their exposure from face-to-face or physical transaction to online transaction during the COVID-19 pandemic, the risk of being targeted by online fraudsters has also risen. The cyber criminals have become very active to exploit the vulnerability of customers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Hence, customers must be extremely careful for carrying out each and every transaction.

One must be very careful before carrying out online transactions as cybercriminals and financial fraudsters are lurking around banking activities. With the usage of smartphone technology, if you are not aware of the loopholes, your bank account may become empty in a jiffy.

CybercriminalState Bank of IndiaSBI
PM-KISAN Scheme: Which farming families are not eligible for availing Rs 6,000 per year benefit?
