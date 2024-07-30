New Delhi: Paytm has introduced India's first NFC Card Soundbox, a two-in-one mobile QR payment device. This NFC Card Soundbox combines NFC card payment technology with mobile QR payments.

The new device will equip small shops with an affordable tool for accepting all types of payments, including UPI and card transactions. It enables merchants to process card payments with ease. Notably, this technology allows wireless data transfer between devices that are close to each other, typically within a few centimetres.

Introducing India’s first Paytm NFC Card Soundbox, a two-in-one mobile QR payment device that also serves as an affordable card payments machine for millions of offline merchants. Customers can simply tap a debit or credit card or scan a QR to make payments



What is NFC?

NFC stands for Near Field Communication. It is a technology that lets devices share data wirelessly when they are very close, usually within a few centimeters. It is often used for contactless payments and sharing information.

Paytm NFC Card Soundbox Key Features:

Dual Payment Capabilities:

This device enhances flexibility for customers and merchants by supporting both NFC and QR payment options.

Support for Multiple Languages:

The NFC Card Sound Box delivers notifications in 11 languages, including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bangla, Odia, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Extended Battery Life:

Enjoy up to 10 days of usage on a single charge.

Instant Audio Confirmation and Display Screen:

These features streamline daily transactions, offering quick and clear information to merchants.

How To Use Paytm NFC Card Soundbox For Payments?

The device will allow customers to make payments by tapping a debit or credit card or scanning a QR code. The device can help small shops in accepting all types of payments, including UPI and card transactions.