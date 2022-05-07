PF Update: EPFO may credit interest in 2022; Here’s how to check PF balance

New Delhi: In February, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation, or EPFO, recruited nearly 14 lakh new members, up 4% from the 12.37 lakh enrolled the previous month. "According to EPFO's provisional payroll data issued today, EPFO added 14.12 lakh net members in February 2022," a labour ministry statement stated last month. According to several media reports, the interest credit to EPFO accounts would be credited early this year.

Almost every salaried person in India has an Employees Provident Fund Organization account, which provides a source of income after they retire. Every month, a portion of the employee's salary is deducted and credited to him or her after retirement. Every month, the employee's employer provides the same amount of money.

EPFO now offers an annual interest rate of 8.5 percent. The credit should arrive soon. Checking your PF balance will be crucial during this time. You can examine it in a variety of ways. Here's how to check your PF balance on the EPFO website or by SMS.

How to check EPFO balance via EPFO website:

Using your activated Universal Account Number(UAN), you will be able to check your PF balance on the EPFO portal provided by the government. You can also use this site to download and print your e-passbook.

To do so, go to www.epfindia.gov.in and select the 'For Employees' option from the dropdown menu under 'Our Services.'

Then, under 'Services,' select 'Member Passbook,' where you must enter your UAN number and password to view your passbook.

This service requires an activated UAN, and it will not be available if your employer has not activated your Universal Account Number.

If you don't have a UAN, go to epfoservices.in/epfo/ and choose your state before going to your office link.

Click 'Submit' after entering your PF Account Number, name, and registered cellphone number. Your PF balance will be accessible.

How to check EPFO balance via SMS: