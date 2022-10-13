NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
PM Kisan 12th installment: Rs 2,000 to be credited in farmers account before Diwali? Here is how to check your installment status

Media reports have cited that Modi government might transfer the PM Kisan 12th installment of Rs 2,000 in the bank accounts of eligible farmers during the inauuration of the two day summit of Agri Startup Conclave & Kisan Sammelan being organised by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare on October 17.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 12:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The 12th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) will be credited by the government to farmers' account before Diwali. The beneficiaries of PM-KISAN scheme, who have eagerly been waiting for the PM Kisan 12th installment money might hear the great news on October 17.

As per latest media reports, the Modi government might transfer the PM Kisan 12th installment of Rs 2,000 in the bank accounts of eligible farmers during the inauuration of the two day summit of Agri Startup Conclave & Kisan Sammelan being organised by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.While, some media reports had previously reported that the government might credit Rs 2000 in beneficiary farmer’s accounts on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti).These are however just initial reports, while the government has not officially confirmed anything regarding the transfer of Rs 2,000 to beneficiary accounts of PM-KISAN scheme.

Here is how to check your PM-KISAN installment status

1. Go to official PM Kisan website.

2. Now click on Farmers Corner.

3. Now click on the Beneficiary Status option.

4. Now a new page will open.

5. Enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number.

6. After this you will get complete information about your installment status.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 11th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on May 31. PM Modi transferred an amount of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In a financial year, PM Kisan installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.

