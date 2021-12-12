हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Kisan Yojana: Centre to release 10th instalment soon; here’s how to check name in beneficiary list

Farmers can check their names on PM Kisan beneficiary list by following a few simple steps. 

New Delhi: Farmers are all set to receive the 10th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in the coming weeks. Eligible farmers can easily check their names online to find out if they are on the beneficiary list of PM Kisan Yojana or not. 

The central government is expected to roll out the funds as part of the 10th instalment under PM Kisan Yojana by December 25, according to media reports. Notably, the government had rolled out the instalment last year at a similar time.

For the unversed, PM Kisan Yojana is a Centre sponsored scheme under which the government transfers Rs 6000 annually directly to the bank accounts of eligible farmers across the country. 

The monetary benefit under the scheme is provided to farmers in three instalments of Rs 2000 each every year. The main of the PM Kisan Yojana is to offer financial support to marginalised farmers. 

To date, the Central government has transferred 9 instalments of Rs 2000 each directly to the bank accounts of more than 11.37 crore eligible farmers. So far, the government has transferred Rs 1.58 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of registered farmers. 

How to check name in the PM Kisan Yojana beneficiary list

Step 1: Go to the official website of PM Kisan - https://pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to Farmers Corner on the left side of the website.

Step 3: Select the ‘Beneficiaries List’ option.

Step 4: Enter your state, district, sub-district, block and village.

Step 5: Select the ‘Get Report’ option. Also Read: MedPlus IPO to open on Dec 13: 5 thing to know before subscribing to offer

Step 5: You will now get the list of beneficiaries, in which you can check your name. Also Read: Centre unlikely to announce capital infusion for PSU banks in Budget: Report

