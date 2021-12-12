PM Kisan Yojana: Centre to release 10th instalment soon; here’s how to check name in beneficiary list

New Delhi: Farmers are all set to receive the 10th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in the coming weeks. Eligible farmers can easily check their names online to find out if they are on the beneficiary list of PM Kisan Yojana or not.

The central government is expected to roll out the funds as part of the 10th instalment under PM Kisan Yojana by December 25, according to media reports. Notably, the government had rolled out the instalment last year at a similar time.

For the unversed, PM Kisan Yojana is a Centre sponsored scheme under which the government transfers Rs 6000 annually directly to the bank accounts of eligible farmers across the country.

The monetary benefit under the scheme is provided to farmers in three instalments of Rs 2000 each every year. The main of the PM Kisan Yojana is to offer financial support to marginalised farmers.

To date, the Central government has transferred 9 instalments of Rs 2000 each directly to the bank accounts of more than 11.37 crore eligible farmers. So far, the government has transferred Rs 1.58 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of registered farmers.

How to check name in the PM Kisan Yojana beneficiary list

Step 1: Go to the official website of PM Kisan - https://pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to Farmers Corner on the left side of the website.

Step 3: Select the ‘Beneficiaries List’ option.

Step 4: Enter your state, district, sub-district, block and village.

Step 5: Select the 'Get Report' option.

Step 5: You will now get the list of beneficiaries, in which you can check your name.

