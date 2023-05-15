Modi Govt Giving Free Recharge Of Rs 239 For 28 Days To All Indian Users? Know Truth Behind This Claim

New Delhi: A viral message is doing the rounds in the social media that claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving free recharge of Rs 239 for 28 days to all Indian users.

The viral message further says that the Modi government is giving the free recharge ahead of 2024 election so that more people vote for the BJP government.

It further says that such people would have to register themselves on a particular link in order to avail of the scheme. It adds that peope can also access the link via their mobile and add their name for availing the offer.

Busting the fake message, PIB Fact Check has said that the above claim is fake. It added that this free recharge scheme is not being run by the Government of India. PIB further added that this is an attempt by fraudsters with an intent to commit deceit.

PIB tweeted

दावा : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा सभी भारतीय यूजर्स को ₹239 का 28 दिन वाला रिचार्ज फ्री में दिया जा रहा है #PIBFactCheck



यह दावा फर्जी है

भारत सरकार द्वारा यह फ्री रिचार्ज योजना नहीं चलाई जा रही

यह धोखाधड़ी का एक प्रयास है pic.twitter.com/aGk9u4LJEU — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 3, 2023

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.