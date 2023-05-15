topStoriesenglish2608184
Modi Govt Giving Free Recharge Of Rs 239 For 28 Days To All Indian Users? Know Truth Behind This Claim

The viral message further says that the Modi government is giving the free recharge ahead of 2024 election so that more people vote for the BJP government.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

New Delhi: A viral message is doing the rounds in the social media that claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving free recharge of Rs 239 for 28 days to all Indian users.

It further says that such people would have to register themselves on a particular link in order to avail of the scheme. It adds that peope can also access the link via their mobile and add their name for availing the offer.

Busting the fake message, PIB Fact Check has said that the above claim is fake. It added that this free recharge scheme is not being run by the Government of India. PIB further added that this is an attempt by fraudsters with an intent to commit deceit.

PIB tweeted

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

