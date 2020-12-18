PM Modi's New year gift to crores of farmers; PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme disbursals coming on this date

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that farmers waiting for the disbursal of amount/funds under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme would get it on December 25.

PM Modi addressed farmers at the `Kisan Kalyan` event in Raisen through video conferencing on Friday and said that he will discuss issues related to farmers on the Birth Anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee adding that crores of farmers will get another installment of PM Kisan Scheme on the very day.

The PMO has tweeted:

अभी 25 दिसंबर को, श्रद्धेय अटल जी की जन्मजयंती पर एक बार फिर मैं इस विषय पर और विस्तार से बात करूंगा। उस दिन पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि की एक और किस्त करोड़ों किसानों के बैंक खातों में एक साथ ट्रांसफर की जाएगी: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 18, 2020

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

PM-KISAN Scheme for only Small and Marginal Farmers' families?

ln the beginning when the PM-KISAN Scheme was launched (February, 2019), its benefits were admissible only to Small & marginal Farmers' families, with combined landholding upto 2 hectare. The Scheme was later on revised in June 2019 and extended to all farmer families irrespective of the size of their landholdings

The Central Government had notified a decision to extend the benefit of Rs 6,000 per year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers in the country, irrespective of the size of their landholding.

Who are excluded from the PM-KISAN Scheme?

Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undetakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.

Who are eligible to get benefits under the PM-KISAN Scheme?

All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

How many times the PM-KISAN Scheme benefit will be given in a year?

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' families shall be provided the financial benefit of Rs 6000 per annum per family payable in three equal installments of Rs 200O each, every four months. The period of 1st installment under the scheme was from 01 .12 2O18 to 31 03 2019, that of 2nd installment from 01 04.2019 to 31 07 .2019,3'd installment from 01 08.2019 to 30 11 2019, and so on.