Post Office’s Smart App solves all your investing doubts at one place

New Delhi: From calculating premiums of Post Office Life Insurance or Gram Jeevan Bima to knowing the returns from Post Office investment, you can do it all easily via Post Office smart app. The app, Postinfo, also allows users to check the details of birth certificate and nearest post office with just a single tap on a smartphone.

The app is available on both Android and iOS stores. Upon downloading, the app shows eight different options to users, including Post Office search, service request, postage calculator, insurance portal, interest calculator, etc. You can select any service to avail the benefits of the app.

Everything at a single place

You can also check the delivery status of all your orders coming via Indian Post. Additionally, users can book mail delivery directly from the app or track their registered complaints.

The insurance portal offers options such as buying policy offered by Post Office, along with an option to calculate your premium under RPLI (Rural Postal Life Insurance) and PLI scheme. The latter one is provided to only government employees.

Users can also check the eligibility on the app. This option clearly defines different sectors and sections, navigating which users can buy policies on their own or can request for an agent.

Moreover, you can use an interest calculator to know the returns on their investments. The app also clearly defines what is recurring investments and how much time you need to invest each month to reach your financial goal. Information regarding all types of investments, including Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, recurring deposits, time deposits, monthly income scheme, senior citizen savings scheme, Public Provident Fund, National Savings Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra, etc are available on the app.

