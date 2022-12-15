Rs 150 debited from your PNB account? Know why Punjab National Bank deducted money from your saving account

New Delhi: Almost every bank charges a certain amount in terms of the annual maintenance of its debit cards. However the charges are also different on different types of account. In other words, you will not be charged the same amount of money for possesing a gold card as you would be for holding a platinum card.

Punjab National Bank offers several types of ATM CUM DEBIT CARD -- a) Classic (Rupay/VISA) / Rupay Platinum (Domestic/ International/ JCB International)

b) Visa Gold / Rupay International

c) Rupay Select Debit Card

d) Prepaid

While for Classic (Rupay/VISA) / Rupay Platinum (Domestic/ International/ JCB International) the Card issuance charges are NILL, for Visa Gold / Rupay International, Rupay Select Debit Card the charges are Rs 250. For Prepaid card, PNB would take Rs 50 as Card issuance charges. (Also read: SBI hikes FD rates from 13 December)

PNB charges Rs 150 (From 2nd year onwards as 1st year charges are free) as Annual Maintenance Charges for the basic card type.

ATM CUM DEBIT CARD CHARGES / PREPAID CARD CHARGES Variant Classic (Rupay/VISA) / Rupay Platinum (Domestic/ International/ JCB International) Visa Gold / Rupay International Rupay Select Debit Card Prepaid Card issuance charges Primary Nil Rs.250/- Rs.250/- Rs.50/- Add on Card Rs.150/- N.A. Annual Maintenance Charges Rs.150/- (From 2nd year onwards as 1st year charges are free)



Rs. 250/- (Platinum Domestic/ Platinum International / JCB International from 2nd year onwards as 1st year charges are free w.e.f 16-11-2021). For Debit Cards issued prior to 16-11-2021, previous AMC charges Rs. 150 shall prevail.



Rs. 500/- (Rupay Select Debit card till 31.03.2022 w.e.f. 16-11-2021, NIL for staff members). For Select Debit Cards issued prior to 16-11-2021, previous AMC charges Rs. 400 shall prevail.



(Nil for Classic- KCC / Classic-Mudra/ Classic - PMJDY) For cards having balances above Rs.500/- on the date of expiry of card, Annual Maintenance fee of Rs.150/- will be levied & account will be maintained for one additional year, thereof. In case, balance goes below Rs.500/-, the entire balance will be forfeited and card will be closed. Card surrender and transfer of unutilized balance Not Applicable Rs.250/- Hot Listing Nil Card Replacement Charges

(Duplicate Issuance) Rs.150/- Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PIN through Branch Rs.50/- (for request through branch; Exempted for Govt. Sponsored Scheme

Nil (if done through Green Pin at ATMs) Transaction declined due to insufficient Balance Rs.15/- (charges are applicable to staff also.)

Customers may also note that PNB Card holders have a Number of Free ATM Transactions on PNB ATMs per month --5 Charges on transactions (over and above free transactions): Rs. 10 (plus taxes)

No. of Transactions includes financial and non-financial transactions (only mini statement). There are no charges for other non-financial transactions except mini statement. The above charges are effective from 01/09/2017