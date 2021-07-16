SBI alert! Net Banking, YONO, UPI to remain suspended on July 16, 17, check timings

New Delhi: If your account is with the State Bank of India (SBI), then there is very important news for you. The largest state-owned lender will take a temporary maintenance break for about 150 minutes on July 16 and 17. During the maintenance shutdown, customers won’t be able to use SBI’s digital banking service, including internet banking, YONO, UPI and YONO Lite.

SBI took to Twitter to inform about the temporary suspension of internet banking services so that its customers can schedule their transactions accordingly without facing any issues.

SBI said, “We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.”

“We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22:45 hrs on 16.07.2021 and 01:15 hrs on 17.07.2021 (150 minutes). During this period, Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,” SBI added.

Prior to this, SBI has temporarily shut down its services for maintenance breaks quite a few times in the past few weeks. For instance, the bank’s digital services remained unavailable for a few hours on July 10 and July 11.

At present, SBI is the largest bank in India in terms of network. The bank operates close to 22 thousand bank branches across India, and had more than 85 million internet banking customers, according to the data on December 31, 2020.

