SBI Customers ALERT! Finish Your Bank Work by Tomorrow Otherwise, You Have to Suffer a Lot- Here's Why

New Delhi: Customers at State Bank of India with accounts worth more than Rs 42 crore must finish their banking by Friday, January 27, as the bank will be closed on January 30 and 31. This comes as a result of the upcoming two-week nationwide strike by the largest bank in India's workforce. Due to the weekend, January 28 and 29 are non-working days, so banks will be closed until the first of the next month.

So, if you have a pressing task, finish it tomorrow or put it off for another four days. The strike has been called by the Union Forum of Bank Unions. The 42 million customers of SBI have been asked to finish any urgent banking-related chores by tomorrow. Bank branches will be closed for four days starting on January 28 because that day is a second Saturday, which is a day off for bank staff.

The bank has made an effort to create alternative arrangements but has warned that it may have an impact on the daily operations of the branches. Their demands include updating pensions, abolishing the National Pension System, changing pay, and conducting recruiting drives for all cadres.

According to SBI, the Union Forum of Bank Unions announced a two-day nationwide strike on Tuesday (UFBU). Therefore, regular business activities at bank branches can be compromised. The largest lender in the nation claimed that "necessary provisions" had been made to ensure that business as usual at its branches continued.