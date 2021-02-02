SBI exclusive 4 days shopping festival for millions of users starts on February 4; get 50% off on host of things

New Delhi: Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday announced a unique shopping carnival - ‘YONO Super Saving Days’.

The YONO Super Saving Days will kick off on February 4 and will run through February 7. During the four days shopping extravaganza, SBI will offer an exclusive range of discounts and cashback to the users of SBI’s banking and lifestyle platform, YONO.

"This New Year, YONO Super Saving Days are coming up with best-in-class offers in the leading categories including electronics, furniture, travel, hospitality, online shopping with Amazon, and so on. To offer an ultimate shopping delight to its over 34.5 million users during this shopping festival, YONO has partnered with some of the top merchants including Amazon, OYO, Pepperfry, Samsung, and Yatra," .

In the YONO Super Saving Days, customers can avail up to 50% off on hotel booking with OYO, 10% discount on flight booking with Yatra.com, 15% discount on Samsung mobiles, tablets, and watches along with other exclusive benefits. Additionally, YONO users will get an extra 7% off on buying furniture from Pepperfry and up to 20% cashback on shopping in select categories on Amazon.

CS Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI said, “To add further cheer and optimism this new year, we are glad to announce the YONO Super Saving Days for our customers. This special initiative by the bank is a step ahead to fulfill the shopping needs of our customers through YONO with attractive deals and discounts in an array of shopping categories. We look forward to witnessing wholehearted participation in this mega shopping event exclusively designed for our valuable YONO users. We are also pleased to see YONO continue to gain momentum and popularity among customers. At SBI, it’s our constant endeavor to provide an extra layer of convenience to our customers in terms of their banking and lifestyle requirements.”

In just 3 years, YONO has grown with over 74 million downloads and more than 34.5 million registered users. It has partnered with over 100 e-commerce players in more than 20 categories including Electronics, Fashion & Lifestyle, Multi-Category, Gifting, Home & furnishing, Travel to booking Cars & SBI approved Properties with the option of availing Car & Home loans at Zero processing fees & attractive interest rates.