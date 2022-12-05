THIS employee gets Rs 1.03 crore SALARY for doing NOTHING; Check what happens NEXT

New Delhi: People often are in search of a job where they can earn money by doing something. But what if you get paid for doing nothing? It sounds unbelievable but this is real. Most will have gratitude emotions towards this type of job. But an employee of Irish Rail in Dublin is suing his superiors for forcing him to "do nothing." Dermot Alastair Mills, a finance manager at the corporation, complains that he is too bored because he hasn't been given any job to perform since he raised awareness of the company's improper accounting practises.

Mills earns £105,000 annually, or Rs. 1.03 crore. According to Daily Mail, he now spends the majority of his time at work eating sandwiches, going on walks, and reading the newspaper. Although Irish Rail has not denied that Mills made a protected disclosure, they assert that he has not suffered consequences as a result. (Also Read: Locker charge 2022: SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs Axis vs PNB vs Canara bank monthly & yearly rates compared)

According to Mills, he was promoted in 2010 but was forced to take three months off due to "bullying" in 2013. After making an agreement that he would have the "same status, same seniority [and] same compensation," he later returned to the organisation. Mills currently refers to doing "nothing" as being prohibited from using his abilities. He stated this during a Workplace Relations Commission hearing. (Also Read: 'If I committed SUICIDE...' Elon Musk tells THIS to audience during live session on Twitter Files)

Mills works from home for three days and two days at the office. At ten in the morning, he buys a sandwich, and two newspapers, and enters the office. "I open my computer, enter my office, and check my emails. According to him, there are no emails, texts, chats, or colleague communications related to business.

This was reported by Daily Mail. He consumes the sandwich while reading his newspapers. If he receives an email, he responds to it and completes any necessary tasks around 30 minutes later. If there is nothing left to do after eating lunch and taking a stroll, he returns to the workplace between 2:30 and 3:30 and then leaves for home.