UIDAI hosting first-ever Aadhaar Hackathon 2021: Here's your chance to win upto Rs 3 lakh, know how to register

New Delhi: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is going to host Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 for young innovators. This is the first ever Hackathon, which will start on October 28 (midnight) and will run till October 31.

"Innovation is the Aadhaar of life. Innovation, mixed with cutting edge open source technology can help in solving some of the challenges being faced by the Residents. Come and participate in the Hackathon 2021 - first ever event being conducted by UIDAI and stand yourself a chance to become part of the Digital Journey of India," reads the Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 website. (Also read: Here is how to update name and other details in 13 Indian languages)

How to register for Aadhaar Hackathon 2021

Those looking to join the Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 can fill up the online registration forms which is available at https://hackathon.uidai.gov.in/.

The hackathon consists of multiple problem statements categorized under two broad themes --Enrolment and Authentication. Participating team will be required to solve any of the problem statements from either of the themes. The solution must be demonstrated through working code as required by the problem statement.

Prize money for Aadhaar Hackathon 2021

Each theme carries following rewards.

1st Prize: Rs 3,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 2,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000 for two teams

Members of the winning teams may get an opportunity to work with aadhaar team to create next generation identity and authentication platform under the Aadhaar 2.0 initiative. Also, the winning team members will get an invitation to participate in the first ever global conference on Aadhaar 2.0. All the teams will get a certificate of participation.

