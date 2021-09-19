UP government to extend retirement age of doctors ahead of state assembly elections

New Delhi: A few months ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has announced a slew of changes to win over voters in the state. For instance, in what could be good news for medical professionals, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced that it will extend the retirement age of doctors.

With the latest revision, the retirement age of doctors in Uttar Pradesh will be increased to 70 years from the current age of 65 years. The announcement has come after the state was recently gripped with the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposal to extend the retirement age of doctors is likely to get the nod from the state government in the upcoming cabinet meeting. Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna said that in this COVID-19 era, the state needs doctors with more experience.

Most of the doctors open private clinics after government services. The recent decision will ensure that such doctors continue to offer their services to the state and the general public for a longer period.

Reports suggest that Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also given his consent to the proposal, which could also help the state to improve the proportion of doctors to patients in the state.

According to government data, one doctor served about 19,962 patients in Uttar Pradesh, in 2018. In comparison, the national capital Delhi had one doctor per 2203 patients.

So, while Uttar Pradesh has a long way to go, such initiatives from the state government will ensure improved medical services in the largest state in the country in terms of population.

