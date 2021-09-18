हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

It’s Leaked! Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G India price revealed ahead of September 29 launch

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has recently launched Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE alongside the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro. In addition to that, the company also announced that it will launch the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in India on September 29, 2021.

Reportedly, the price of the phone has been leaked now. In Europe, the base variant  (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage) is available at EUR 249 (roughly Rs 30,200).

A tipster named Debayan Roy has revealed on Twitter that the price of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will be around  Rs 21,999. He further said that the base variant of the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G line-up may be priced at Rs 21,999. Besides that, the base variant will be available in three colours, and one colour will be launched after some time.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC and will have a maximum of 8GB RAM.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with a 6.55-inch Full HD supporting a 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display with a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of selfies and videos, a triple rear camera will be set up on the smartphone that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP tele macro camera. The smartphone will pack a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

