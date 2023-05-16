UP Govt Hikes DA By 4% For State Employees & Pensioners: Report

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has announced a 4% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to state employees and pensioners respectively with effect from January 1, 2023. The spike will increase the DA and DR to 42% from 38% for employees and pensioners.

The increase DA amount from January 1 to April 30 will be added in general provident fund (GPF). Hereafter, the increase amount of May will be included with the salary of June.

State employees have long been demanding to increase the DA which is due since January 1, as other states already increased DA for their employees.

Haryana Government DA Hikes

The Haryana government on April 27 announced a 4 percent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees, who are drawing their pay as per the seventh pay commission structure. The DA has been enhanced from the existing rate of 38 percent to 42 percent of the basic pay, with effect from January 1, 2023, according to an order of the Finance Department of the Haryana Government on Thursday.

Assam Government Hikes 4% DA

The Assam government on April 1 decided to increase the dearness allowance (DA) for government employees by 4 percent effective from January 1, 2023. State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said, "We have decided to increase DA from the existing 38 percent to 42 percent for all employees of central or state cadre working under the Assam government.