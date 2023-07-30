UP Man Wins Lottery In Dubai, Will Get Rs 5.5 Lakh Whopping Amount Per Month For 25 Years

New Delhi: The first recipient of a brand-new mega prize in the UAE is an Indian architect who works in Dubai. He will receive more than 5.5 lakh each month for the next 25 years. At a press conference held on Thursday, Mohammed Adil Khan from Uttar Pradesh was announced as the major prize winner of the FAST 5 draw, according to the daily English-language publication Gulf News.

Khan will receive Dh25,000 (5,59,822) per month for 25 years after winning the lotto. Khan is an interior design consultant for a real estate company in Dubai. Khan expressed his gratitude for the victory and noted that it came at a crucial juncture.

"I am my family's only source of income. I'm providing assistance to his family because my brother died during the pandemic. My daughter is five years old, and my parents are elderly. So, the additional funds arrive just in time, he remarked. Khan claimed that after learning the news, he was pleasantly delighted.

"I also told my relatives, and they, too, found it hard to believe. They advised us to confirm the news' veracity," he stated.

We are pleased to announce our first winner for FAST 5 in less than eight weeks of its inception, according to Tycheros' Head of Marketing, Paul Chader, who also oversees the organisation of Emirates Draw. We refer to it as FAST 5 since it is the quickest path to multimillionaire status.

He continued by saying that the goal of the staggered payouts is to guarantee the victor. This kind of prize victory guarantees the winner a consistent dividend for the following 25 years, he said.