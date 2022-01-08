Vijay Kedia invests in THIS Dolly Khanna portfolio stock; have you invested?

New Delhi: Kolkata-born ace investor Vijay Kedia has invested in a Dolly Khanna portfolio stock, Talbros Automotive Components, in the financial quarter ended with December 2021, according to the company’s latest shareholding pattern.

Kedia, an Indian stock market trader, has bought 2.80 lakh shares or a 2.27 per cent stake in Talbros Automotive Components, a leading manufacturer of automobile parts. His name was missing from the list of investors in the company’s shareholding report for the quarter ended with September 2021. This means that Kedia has invested in the firm in the October-December 2021 quarter.

Meanwhile, Dolly Khanna has also increased her stake in Talbros Automotive Components from 1.25 per cent to 1.71 per cent in the quarter ended December 2021, according to the latest company filings related to the shareholding pattern with the BSE. Khanna now owns 2,11,120 shares of Talbros Automotive Components.

The firm had updated its latest shareholding pattern on January 4, 2022, according to a report by Mint.

The company’s stock has provided fantastic returns in the past few months. For instance, in the past year, the share jumped from Rs 158 to Rs 512.80, becoming one of the top multibagger stocks for the year 2021. The stock recorded a jump of about 225 per cent last year.

Stock market investors and brokerage firms are reportedly still bullish on the Dolly Khanna portfolio stock. With Vijay Kedia investing in the firm, the share could jump more in the coming days. Also Read: Budget 2022: What is Halwa ceremony and what is its significance?

The stock jumped about 8.42% on Friday, January 7, on the news of Kedia investing in the company. In the last five days, the share has jumped about 52.7%, from Rs 394.75 apiece to Rs 603 per share. Also Read: CCI directs probe against Google for alleged abuse of dominant position in news aggregation

