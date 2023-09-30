Watch: This Farmer From Kerala Uses Audi A4 Worth Rs 50 Lakh To Sell Green Vegetables In Market

New Delhi: The development of technology has drastically changed a number of businesses, increasing their profitability and causing changes in formerly less profitable ones, such as agriculture. In the past, farming has been associated with physically demanding work in the fields that frequently yielded meager financial rewards.

Younger people are now exploring options like organic farming to challenge corporate dominance and support entrepreneurial endeavors, which has led to a change in recent times.

Sujith, a young farmer from Kerala who has drawn notice by showing up at a roadside market in an Audi A4 luxury automobile to sell fresh veggies, is a striking example of this changing landscape.

On social media sites, this novel technique has drawn a lot of interest. The farmer, Sujith, can be seen picking and gathering bunches of red spinach right away in the opening scene of the video.

He then drives off to the market while keeping them in his fancy automobile. Sujith arranges his freshly picked spinach on the mat as he arrives.

Within just four days of being uploaded, the video's popularity soared, garnering an astounding 4.5 lakh likes and garnering a number of supportive comments from social media users.

Sujith's Instagram post received comments that showed admiration for his commitment and entrepreneurial drive. One user expressed the hope that Indian farmers would experience similar success, and another emphasized the importance of following one's passions.

He was referred to by a user as a "professional vegetable businessman." Another person adds, "Great inspiration for young people who view agriculture.